2-alarm fire at Silver Spring apartment complex leaves 21 residents displaced
SILVER SPRING, Md. - At least 21 residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex are out of their homes after an overnight two-alarm fire.
The fire damaged at least 10 units along the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in Silver Spring.
Officials with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services say the Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to at least 16 adults and five children that have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Patrick Campell / Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services)