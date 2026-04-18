2-alarm apartment fire in Annandale leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

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The Brief A fire broke out at an apartment building in Annandale early Saturday morning. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Crews brought the fire under control, and no firefighters were hurt.



A fire at a Fairfax County apartment building sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries Saturday morning.

What we know:

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded around 7:24 a.m. on April 18 to reports of smoke inside an apartment in the 7500 block of McWhorter Place in Annandale.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the top floor of a three-story garden-style apartment building.

Officials say a second alarm was called as firefighters worked to control the flames.

The fire has since been extinguished.

One civilian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information about what caused the fire or the identity of the injured person.

Annandale apartment fire leaves 1 critically injured

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.