2-alarm apartment fire in Annandale leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
ANNANDALE, Va. - A fire at a Fairfax County apartment building sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries Saturday morning.
What we know:
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded around 7:24 a.m. on April 18 to reports of smoke inside an apartment in the 7500 block of McWhorter Place in Annandale.
When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the top floor of a three-story garden-style apartment building.
Officials say a second alarm was called as firefighters worked to control the flames.
The fire has since been extinguished.
One civilian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released information about what caused the fire or the identity of the injured person.
Annandale apartment fire leaves 1 critically injured
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.