1999 cold case: Arrest made in deadly stabbing of young DC woman
WASHINGTON - More than 25 years after a 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Northeast apartment, police say a man has been taken into custody for her murder.
What we know:
A suspect, identified by police as 70-year-old George Mudd, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1999 cold case murder of 24-year-old Susan Cvengros.
He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.
The backstory:
Cvengros was found unconscious in her apartment on the 400 block of F Street on May 21, 1999.
She was suffering from multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A $25,000 reward was offered by the Metropolitan Police for information about the fatal stabbing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.