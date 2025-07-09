Expand / Collapse search

1999 cold case: Arrest made in deadly stabbing of young DC woman

By Amanda Hurley
Published  July 9, 2025 11:19am EDT
Washington, D.C.
The Brief

    • Police say a 70-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing murder of a 24-year-old woman in 1999.
    • The woman was found fatally stabbed in her apartment.
    • The suspect is charged with first-degree murder.

WASHINGTON - More than 25 years after a 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Northeast apartment, police say a man has been taken into custody for her murder.

What we know:

A suspect, identified by police as 70-year-old George Mudd, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1999 cold case murder of 24-year-old Susan Cvengros.

He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The backstory:

Cvengros was found unconscious in her apartment on the 400 block of F Street on May 21, 1999.

She was suffering from multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $25,000 reward was offered by the Metropolitan Police for information about the fatal stabbing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

