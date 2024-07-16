19-year-old suspect arrested for targeting 82-year-old Maryland woman in gold bar scam: police

A 19-year-old from New York has been arrested for targeting an 82-year-old Silver Spring woman through a government-imposter related gold bar scam, according to police.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Zhenyong Weng, of Brooklyn, N.Y., who has been arrested for allegedly targeting an 82-year-old Silver Spring woman through a government-imposter related gold bar scam.

FOX 5 has been reporting on this issue for months now, as investigators seek to warn senior citizens in the area.

In this latest case, an 82-year-old woman in Silver Spring lost $900,000 to scammers - and was on her way to losing another $2.5 million before police stepped in.

According to police, in early May 2024, the victim was contacted by an unknown individual who directed her to transfer her assets into gold bars, to prevent Russia from taking her money. Police say the 82-year-old victim complied with the suspect’s demands and handed the suspects several packages worth over $900,000 in gold bars.

Weng was arrested on Monday, July at approximately 5:22 p.m., in Silver Spring while he attempted to collect a package from the victim, valued at over $70,000. The arrest was an operation conducted by Montgomery County Police officers working in conjunction with the Financial Crimes Section.

Investigators believe there are more victims - and scammers - out there.

"The number one thing we can do is to warn the public. This is not just in Montgomery County by the way - it's all across the country. We are part of a nationwide thing, and they are targeting - purposefully and methodically - seniors for large amounts of money," said John McCarthy, Montgomery County State's Attorney.

McCarthy said so far, there have been at least 19 victims of this gold bar scam in Montgomery County and three people charged. All three are currently being held without bond.

Officials don't know if any of these cases are connected.

"If you are a senior, a resident in Montgomery County, do not click on pop-up ads, do not open pop-up ads. That was the beginning of what led to the theft in this case," McCarthy said. "Hang up on these people and call police."

McCarthy has spent time speaking with senior citizens in various senior living communities like Leisure World to warn them of the scam as victims lose their life savings.

As for the $900,000, it's unlikely the woman will ever get that back - the gold bars are untraceable, so it's not even clear if the gold is still in Maryland, or even in the country.

Weng is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.