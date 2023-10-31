19-year-old Stafford man charged with murder in 3-month-old son’s death

A 19-year-old Stafford man is facing murder and child abuse charges after the death of his 3-month-old son.

Deputies responded to a home on Richland Road around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a medical emergency and found the boy unresponsive.

He was transported to nearby hospital where he later died.

Dallas Bowling (Stafford County Sheriffs Office)

The medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide. Detectives have charged the child’s father, Dallas Bowling, with second degree murder and felony child abuse.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.