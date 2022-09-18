19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday.

Once there, officers found the victim, Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores of Annandale, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Diaz Flores was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, preliminary information reveals Diaz Flores was with a group of friends outside a nearby apartment when a confrontation took place with a suspect who was passing by.

That suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call FCPD at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-411-8477, texting 847411, clicking here, or by downloading the tip411 app. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.