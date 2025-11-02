19-year-old motorcyclist crashes into car, dies after speeding away from officer in Bristow: police

article

The Brief A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after speeding away from a police officer and colliding with a car in Bristow. Police say the rider turned off his lights and accelerated as an officer attempted to stop him. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.



A 19-year-old Manassas man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle into a car in Bristow. Police say he turned off his headlights and sped away from a Prince William County police officer before the crash.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 near Linton Hall Road and Nokesville Road, according to PWC Police.

Police said an officer conducting stationary speed enforcement near Nokesville Road and Stadler Place saw a 2004 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

When the officer turned on their emergency lights, the motorcyclist switched off his headlights and accelerated quickly toward Linton Hall Road, according to investigators.

Moments later, the motorcycle collided with a 2024 Nissan Sentra that was making a right turn on red from Linton Hall Road onto Nokesville Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as Edwin Stephen Essiaw, 19, of Manassas, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 50-year-old woman, was treated for minor injuries.

The Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash and is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.