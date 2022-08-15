19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband.

DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life.

The victim has been identified as Jason Ford, 45, of Northwest, DC. His wife, Tonya, says he was a landscaper and that he leaves behind two kids, a boy and a girl.

Jason Ford (PHOTO: Tonya Ford)

Nelson Davis, 19, of Southeast, D.C. has been charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Police previously told FOX 5 that the shooting appears to be related to a road rage incident.