19-year-old charged in carjacking of off-duty officer in Oxon Hill: police

A 19-year-old man was charged with the recent carjacking of an off-duty Prince George's Police Department officer in Oxon Hill earlier this week.

Officials say 19-year-old Anthony Stewart of Washington, D.C. is one of two suspects who carjacked an off-duty officer and his family on Oxon Hill Road on December 28.

Anthony Stewart, 19, of Washington, D.C.

Stewart and a second suspect approached the family's vehicle around 5:05 p.m., and forced the off-duty officer and his family out, according to police. The off-duty officer fired his gun during the carjacking, officials say.

No one was injured in the incident.

Stewart is charged with carjacking, robbery, theft, and additional charges. Detectives are working to identify the second suspect i the carjacking.

PGPD detectives worked with D.C. police to take Stewart into custody on Friday. He will be extradited from the District to Prince George's County.

