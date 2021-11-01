18-year-old stabbed at Clarksburg High School, Montgomery County Police confirm

Montgomery County Police have confirmed an 18-year-old was stabbed at Clarksburg High School Monday night.

The incident happened around 9:07 p.m. MCPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing and located the injured teenage victim.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCPD is now searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.