Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old stabbed at Clarksburg High School, Montgomery County Police confirm

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

18-year-old stabbed at Clarksburg High School

Montgomery County Police have confirmed an 18-year-old was stabbed at Clarksburg High School Monday night.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police have confirmed an 18-year-old was stabbed at Clarksburg High School Monday night.

The incident happened around 9:07 p.m. MCPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing and located the injured teenage victim.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCPD is now searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.