18-year-old stabbed at Clarksburg High School, Montgomery County Police confirm
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police have confirmed an 18-year-old was stabbed at Clarksburg High School Monday night.
The incident happened around 9:07 p.m. MCPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing and located the injured teenage victim.
She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MCPD is now searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
