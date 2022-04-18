18-year-old charged with raping 16-year-old girl near elementary school in Rockville, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities say an 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with rape after they say he attacked a 16-year-old girl over the weekend in Rockville.
Police say the attack happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m. The 16-year-old victim told officer she was assaulted by the suspect who had been riding a bicycle on the pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School.
Officers say they searched the area and identified Caden Isaiah Riley as the suspect.
Riley faces three counts of first-degree rape, and one count of first-degree assault.