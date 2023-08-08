Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old charged with illegal possession of a firearm in Waldorf

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

CHARLES COUNTY, Md - Authorities arrested and charged an 18-year-old with illegal possession of a firearm in Waldorf.

During the investigation into a suspicious vehicle located in the area of Chestnut Drive in Waldorf, officers recovered a firearm from a passenger in the car which was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition. 

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Dejaunte Marquise Thomas. Thomas is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age. 

Authorities say Thomas is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

Featured

Biden administration wants federal workers back in the office
article

Biden administration wants federal workers back in the office

The Biden administration wants federal employees back in the office, and D.C.'s mayor is signaling her support.