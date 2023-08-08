18-year-old charged with illegal possession of a firearm in Waldorf

Authorities arrested and charged an 18-year-old with illegal possession of a firearm in Waldorf.

During the investigation into a suspicious vehicle located in the area of Chestnut Drive in Waldorf, officers recovered a firearm from a passenger in the car which was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Dejaunte Marquise Thomas. Thomas is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age.

Authorities say Thomas is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,500 unsecured bond.