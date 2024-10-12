Arlington man charged with DUI/involuntary manslaughter after fatal collision leaves 1 dead

Arlington County police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect after a single-vehicle collision that left one person dead.

According to police, 18-year-old Brooks Bare of Arlington, Virginia has been charged with DUI/involuntary manslaughter and breath/blood test refusal. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police responded to the area of the 2200 block of N. Harrison Street around 1:58 a.m. Saturday morning, for the report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, medics immediately began rendering aid to a passenger suffering from life-threatening injuries and transported him to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Rados of Arlington.

Police say Bare, who was the driver of the vehicle, was traveling northbound on North Harrison Street when he struck several parked, unoccupied vehicles on the side of the roadway, resulting in his vehicle overturning. As a result of the on-scene investigation, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

At the time of the accident, five people were in the vehicle; the driver and four passengers. One passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and has been discharged. Medics evaluated the other two passengers and the driver on scene.