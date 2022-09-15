17-year-old who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound not a Howard University student: officials

Howard University officials say a 17-year-old who was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is not a student at the school.

"New details reveal that the 17-year-old victim's self-description as a Howard University student was falsified," the University's Department of Public Safety said.

D.C. police say the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported around 12:05 a.m. Thursday morning near Georgia Avenue and Fairmont Street in northwest D.C.

Investigators have not released any additional information and have not said if anyone else was involved in the incident.