17-year-old suspect arrested after 2 men shot in Stafford County

The Brief Two men were shot in the legs during an altercation in Stafford County. A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple charges. Investigators say the firearm used in the shooting was stolen.



A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Stafford County left two men injured over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Providence Street.

When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. Deputies rendered first aid until Stafford Fire & Rescue arrived and took over medical care.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation.

The victims, a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, were taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Authorities said both are expected to recover.

Arrest and charges

Detectives identified the suspect as a 17-year-old, who was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old faces:

Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding

One count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

One count of possession of stolen property

Investigators said the firearm used in the shooting was reported stolen.

What's next:

The 17-year-old suspect is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center as the case moves forward.