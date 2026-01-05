17-year-old suspect arrested after 2 men shot in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Stafford County left two men injured over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.
What we know:
Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Providence Street.
When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. Deputies rendered first aid until Stafford Fire & Rescue arrived and took over medical care.
Investigators said the shooting happened after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation.
The victims, a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, were taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Authorities said both are expected to recover.
Arrest and charges
Detectives identified the suspect as a 17-year-old, who was taken into custody.
The 17-year-old faces:
- Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding
- One count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- One count of possession of stolen property
Investigators said the firearm used in the shooting was reported stolen.
What's next:
The 17-year-old suspect is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center as the case moves forward.
The Source: This article is based on a media release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.