17-year-old suspect arrested after 2 men shot in Stafford County

By
Published  January 5, 2026 1:05pm EST
Stafford County
The Brief

    • Two men were shot in the legs during an altercation in Stafford County.
    • A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.
    • Investigators say the firearm used in the shooting was stolen.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Stafford County left two men injured over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Providence Street.

When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. Deputies rendered first aid until Stafford Fire & Rescue arrived and took over medical care.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation.

The victims, a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, were taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Authorities said both are expected to recover.

Arrest and charges

Detectives identified the suspect as a 17-year-old, who was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old faces:

  • Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding
  • One count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • One count of possession of stolen property

Investigators said the firearm used in the shooting was reported stolen.

What's next:

The 17-year-old suspect is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center as the case moves forward.

The Source: This article is based on a media release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

