17-year-old shot, killed in District Heights

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Prince George's County on Thursday night, according to police.

The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 6:55 p.m. to the 6700 block of Alpine Street in District Heights.

Once at the scene, officers found the teenage victim inside an apartment building in the area suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Lorenzo Marquette Freeman, 17, of Suitland, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators are still working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.