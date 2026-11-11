17-year-old killed in single-vehicle Montgomery County crash

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The Brief A 17-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Darnestown. The crash was reported in the area of Riffle Ford Road near Seneca Creek Trail. The vehicle had extensive damage and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.



A 17-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Darnestown, according to Montgomery County first responders.

Police and rescue officials were called to the area of Riffle Ford Road near Seneca Creek Trail around 3:19 a.m. for a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler.

Officials said the vehicle had extensive damage. The driver, a 17-year-old, was ejected from the vehicle.

The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead. The teen will be identified after the next of kin are notified, police said.

The crash is under investigation.