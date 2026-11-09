Virginia mental health director engaged in misconduct, inspector general report says

The Brief A Virginia Inspector General report says the director of the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute engaged in misconduct. The Institute housed a man who killed his landlord and was able to escape the country on a weekend pass. Some of the allegations in the report were corroborated by multiple individuals who worked with Dr. Baron.



Virginia investigators found that Dr. Azure Baron, who leads the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute, engaged in misconduct.

What we know:

The Institute housed Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda, the man who killed his landlord and was able to escape the country on a weekend pass.

READ MORE | Accused murderer boards flight out of U.S. on weekend pass from Virginia mental health facility

A Virginia Inspector General report says Dr. Baron engaged in misconduct, including manipulating patient-related documents. Those documents are for people who have been found not guilty by reason of insanity in criminal cases, including those where the patient killed someone.

The report also shows that Dr. Baron has been the subject of HR complaints and disciplinary actions.

In 2023, Virginia’s inspector general requested an investigation into Dr. Baron after two separate whistleblower calls to the Waste, Fraud and Abuse Hotline. In one complaint, Baron was accused of interfering with clinical teams that decide when to grant privileges to a patient. She is accused of causing "excessive delays."

The report says Dr. Baron "was responsible for putting patient care at risk by delaying feedback and communication with the treatment team."

Investigators found evidence that she was "manipulating" risk management plans for patients. They also found evidence that she would bypass clinical teams by speaking directly with patients, therefore "eroding their trust and rapport with the patients."

Those allegations were corroborated by multiple individuals who worked with Baron and have spoken to FOX 5’s Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow.

The report further confirms that Dr. Baron engaged in "unsatisfactory leadership" and that multiple disciplinary actions were taken internally.

Toshpulodzoda killed his landlord in 2019. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Dr. Baron approved unescorted community visits that allowed him to catch a one-way flight to Tajikistan in July.

Dr. Baron also approved community privileges for Kashif Bashir, a man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity when he shot a police officer in 2013 then set his NGRI coordinator’s house on fire in 2019 when he was granted privileges.

READ MORE | Families of Fairfax County murder victims angered by unescorted releases after insanity pleas

What they're saying:

"The idea that a physician who's taken an oath and has a license issued by the state would engage in this kind of behavior is disappointing, is unethical, and more importantly, is grounds to have their license suspended because they're putting both patients at risk and in this case, the general public, by in any way altering medical reports," said Sean Kennedy, President of Virginians for Safe Communities.

"One time is an outlier, two is a coincidence, three is a pattern. At the end of the day, there's something going on here that needs to be looked at," Kennedy added.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano previously said he continues to rely on Baron’s decision despite recent red flags.

A statement from Dr. Baron and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) reads, "Dr. Azure Baron is employed by DBHDS. As stated in the 2023 report from the Office of the State Inspector General, OSIG investigated both substantiated and unsubstantiated allegations made against Dr. Baron, and appropriate actions were taken."

FOX 5 DC also reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney Descano’s office for an updated statement.