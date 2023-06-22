17-year-old jogger fights off attacker during attempted sexual assault in Montgomery County park

Authorities say a 17-year-old jogger fought off an attacker who attempted to sexually assault her Wednesday in a Montgomery County park.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Beach Drive and Leland Road in Rock Creek Stream Valley Unit 1.

The teen told police the man approached her in his vehicle and asked her if she wanted a ride. When she told him no, he got out and grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

She was able to fight him off. The man drove off in his car north toward East-West Highway.

The teen was examined at a nearby hospital.

The attacker is described as a male in his 20s with long dreadlocks and wearing all-white clothing. He was driving a white Ford - possibly an older Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-929-2748.