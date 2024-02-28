17-year-old gunned down in northwest DC identified; $25K reward offered in case

Authorities have identified the 17-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday on a street corner in northwest Washington.

Investigators say Jabari Malloy was walking in the 700 block of Morton Street just after 7:30 p.m. on February 25 when gunshots rang out.

17-year-old Jabari Malloy gunned down in northwest DC; $25K reward offered in case

Officers found Malloy with gunshot wounds in the rear alley of the 700 block of Lamont Street. They say he died at the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.