17-year-old dead after vehicle rams into trees off roadway in Maryland

A 17-year-old was pronounced dead after his vehicle traveled off the roadway and into nearby trees in Maryland.

What they're saying:

The Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of southbound Maryland Route 4 at Ritchie Marlboro Road around 8:55 a.m., for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to officials, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials believe the driver was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, traveled off the roadway and into the trees.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation.