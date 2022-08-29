17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting of another teen in Suitland

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another 17-year-old in Suitland on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive for the report of a shooting around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday. The victim, Ter'Nijah Ryals, 17, was found outside suffering from a gunshot wound. She died a short time later at a hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: police

The suspect is a 17-year-old male from Suitland. He is charged as an adult in the case.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were among a group involved in an ongoing dispute. During a confrontation on Sunday, the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect is charged with manslaughter and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. This remains an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Prince George's County Police investigate separate homicides that occurred within hours

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.