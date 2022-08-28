17-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: police

Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed in Temple Hills on Sunday afternoon.

According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

Once at the scene, officers located a 17-year-old girl who had been shot. Police said she was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they do not believe the shooting was random, and that the people involved likely knew each other.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.