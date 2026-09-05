16-year-old girl killed, man injured as shooting disrupts Manassas First Friday

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The Brief A 16-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in Old Town Manassas. A 21-year-old man was also injured. The shooting disrupted First Friday, and investigators are asking the public for video and photos.



A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting that disrupted First Friday in Old Town Manassas, according to police and city officials.

The shooter has not been identified or taken into custody.

What we know:

The Manassas Police Department said the shooting involved two victims: the 16-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead, and a 21-year-old man.

Authorities have not released their names.

Detectives and crime-scene personnel remain at the scene as the homicide investigation continues.

Mayor responds after shooting

What they're saying:

Mayor Michelle Davis Younger said the community is grieving after violence overshadowed what should have been an evening of celebration and connection.

"Violence has no place in Manassas," the mayor said in a statement, adding that residents, families, businesses and visitors deserve to feel safe when they gather in the city.

She urged anyone with information to help investigators identify and hold those responsible accountable.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has photos, video, cellphone footage or doorbell-camera video from the area is asked to contact Detective Urey at 703-257-8043 or turey@manassasva.gov.

Digital evidence can also be submitted through the department’s secure evidence portal.