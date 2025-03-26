16-year-old charged as adult for fatal shooting in Prince George’s County

The Brief A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland. The Maryland teen is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Leo Addison of Largo.



A Maryland teen has been charged as an adult in connection with a fatal shooting on Tuesday night in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The suspect, a 16-year-old teen boy from Laurel, Maryland, is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Leo Addison of Largo. The suspect is being charged as an adult.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 25, around 10:30 p.m., a sergeant with the Special Operation Division’s K9 Section, who was in the area of Marlboro Pike and Forestville Road, heard a gunshot. The sergeant observed the suspect fire a handgun in a gas station parking lot in the 7600 block of Marlboro Pike. The sergeant was able to quickly apprehend the suspect who was attempting to flee the shooting scene. A gun was recovered from the suspect.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Police later learned the suspect shot Addison during an argument. At this time, the suspect and victim are not believed to have known each other prior to this incident.

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

