16-year-old allegedly abused at DC psychiatric institute, suing for $30M

A Maryland woman is suing the Psychiatric Institute of Washington for $30 million, accusing their staff of negligence and abuse.

She says her 16-year-old daughter was there receiving mental health treatment when she was reportedly beaten, left bruised and sexually abused by fellow juvenile patients who were receiving court-ordered mental health treatment after committing crimes.

The family says the Psychiatric Institute of Washington failed to adequately supervise residents.

In the complaint, exclusively obtained by FOX 5, the victim’s mother, Karen Streeter, says her adopted daughter was placed with children who had committed crimes. She says they viciously attacked her daughter at least twice, including sexual abuse.

The teen was at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington between January 2023 and March 2023 to receive treatment for her mental health.

The complaint was filed in D.C. Superior Court Monday afternoon, accusing the Psychiatric Institute of Washington of failing to provide a safe environment, failing to intervene in a timely manner and failing to provide medical attention.

FOX 5 spoke with a Director at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington and emailed them details about the complaint.

"We have not yet been served with the complaint you referenced, so I cannot yet comment on the allegations," said an attorney for the institute to FOX 5 DC. "But all complaints of wrongdoing at PIW are taken seriously and we will analyze and respond to the complaint as appropriate after it has been served."