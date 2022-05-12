16-year-old, 1 other suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Virginia

Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects in connections with a deadly shooting at a Virginia apartment complex.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prince William County Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville, Virginia. Police said the victim in the shooting was taken to an area hospital by an acquaintance, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Michael Arthur, 18, of Dumfries.

During the investigation, officers learned that Arthur was shot following a fight that reportedly occurred in the apartment complex's parking lot.

On Tuesday, investigators identified two suspects in the case, Malachi Coleman, 20, and Keyontae Newman, 16. Police said both are wanted for second degree murder charges, and Coleman is also wanted on robbery and use of a firearm charges.

Left: Keyontae Glenell Newman, 16. Right: Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, 20. (Credit: Prince William County Police Department)

Police said both suspects are still on the run, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip here. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.