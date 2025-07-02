16 arrested in Fairfax County online predator sting: police

Sixteen people have been arrested and charged as part of an undercover online predator sting conducted by the Fairfax County Police Department.

What we know:

Dubbed operation "Caught in the Web," the effort was led by the department’s Child Exploitation Unit.

Police say all 16 suspects were taken into custody during the operation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

16 arrested in Fairfax County online predator sting (Fairfax County Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Those arrested have been identified as:

Michael Forsht, 59, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with four counts of Solicitation of a Minor and Production of Child Pornography.

Alexander William Coughlin, 30, of Bristow, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor.

Tranh Duy Nguyen, 20, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor.

Refujio Deleon, 62, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties with Children.

Nery Elisio Gonzalez Ordonez, 36, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor.

Watcharapong Sapsittikul, 33, of Oakton, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of Minor.

Allan Blake Willoughby, 65, of Dinwiddie, was arrested for four counts of Solicitation of a Minor and Production of Child Pornography.

Dennis Joseph Furey Jr, 50, of Sterling, was arrested and charged with four counts of Solicitation of a Minor.

Simon Roberts, 40, of Annadale, was arrested and charged with four counts of Solicitation of a Minor and Production of Child Pornography.

Tommy Varesh, 52, of Canada, was arrested and charged with twelve counts of Solicitation of a Minor, Production of Child Pornography, and Contributing to Delinquency.

Bacem Megdiche, 26, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with three counts of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Distribution of Certain Drugs to Persons Under 18 Prohibited.

Benjamin Scott Heyman, 48, of Herndon, was arrested and charged with twelve counts of Possession/Distribution of Child Pornography (Second or Subsequent), Solicitation of a Minor, Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor, and Prostitution/Solicitation of a Minor.

Nelson Ivan Perez-Villegas, 30, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

Mario Alexander Bonilla, 49, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with five counts of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Production of Child Pornography, Eluding, and Resisting Arrest.

Saboor Anwari, 23, of Fredericksburg, was arrested by Virginia State Police for three counts of Solicitation of a Minor, three counts of Carnal Knowledge of Child.

Joel Dario Santamaria Jara, various charges.