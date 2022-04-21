150 pounds of marijuana seized at Dulles International Airport by U.S. Customs officials

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 100 parcels of marijuana weighing 150 pounds at Washington Dulles International Airport that were destined for London over the weekend.

"There were likely a lot of upset Brits who were unable to properly partake in the 420 Day observance after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted a crazy amount of London-bound wacky weed this weekend at Washington Dulles International Airport," read a press release from the Baltimore Field Office.

CBP officers seized 62 parcels of marijuana on Saturday that weighed nearly 99 combined pounds and seized another 38 parcels on Sunday that collectively weighed a little more than 51 pounds. All 100 parcels and 150 pounds were destined for London.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo caption: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport seized a combined 150 pounds of marijuana across 100 separate parcels on April 16-17, 2022 that were all destined to addresses in London. (CBP Photo/Handout)

"Residents across California were the busiest bud shippers," the press release continued. "CBP officers intercepted 80 parcels of Golden State ganja, 15 parcels of Las Vegas reefer, and five parcels of sinsemilla from Seattle."

Though some states have taken measures to decriminalize the possession of personal use amounts of marijuana, bulk smuggling remains illegal, CBP says. Additionally, marijuana possession and distribution of any amount violates federal law.

"The marijuana will be destroyed in a lonely blaze," says the press release.