15-year-old stabbed in Silver Spring

Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday night in Silver Spring.

The stabbing happened around 8:47 p.m. in the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road.

The teen was transported to the hospital with a cut to the head. Officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect.

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