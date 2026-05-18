15-year-old stabbed in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday night in Silver Spring.
The stabbing happened around 8:47 p.m. in the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road.
The teen was transported to the hospital with a cut to the head. Officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Officers are currently searching for the suspect.
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15-year-old stabbed in Silver Spring
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.