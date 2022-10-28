15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Police search for suspects

Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train that led to the shooting.

Rail service was shut down after the incident between U Street and Ft. Totten. Service was later restored, but riders were warned about delays continuing throughout Friday.

Police say the suspects fled the scene after the shooting. Investigators have not released a lookout for the suspects.

Following the incident, Metro officials released the following statement to FOX 5:

Criminal behavior is unacceptable. This appears to be an isolated incident, and MTPD continues to investigate. Metro has taken several recent steps to help keep our customers safe, including making officers more visible throughout the system and a public information campaign to make sure our customers have the tools they need to quickly report any suspicious or criminal behavior. As our region confronts this societal problem, we continue to work with our partner law enforcement agencies and the jurisdictions they serve. While we believe Metro is safe for customers, we do ask our customers and employees to remain vigilant. MTPD continues to be visible in the system and make quick arrests of individuals who perpetrate crimes. We encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses unlawful behavior to contact MTPD immediately by calling 202-962-2121, texting MyMTPD (696873), or calling 911.