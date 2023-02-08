15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Prince George's County high school

A 15-year-old is facing charges after bringing a gun to a Prince George's County high school on Wednesday, according to police.

The Prince George's County Police Department said around 10:45 a.m. a school security personnel discovered the gun at DuVal High School, located in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.

According to police, the security personnel searched the student after learning that they were in possession of a gun.

Police said the School Resource Officer responded to the scene and took the student into custody.

The student faces several charges related to possessing a gun, and being armed while on school property.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.