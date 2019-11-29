15-year-old boy missing from DC; last seen Wednesday in Northwest

article

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen from the District.

Officer say 15-year-old Raevaughn Fowler was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 7500 block of Morningside Drive in the Northwest on Wednesday, November 27.

Raevaughn is described by police as a black male with a light complexion, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.