15-year-old boy located safe after being reported missing in Fairfax County

UPDATE: Police in Fairfax County say Antonio Romero has been found and is safe.

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Fairfax County.

Officers say Antonio Romero was last seen Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Glen Drive in the Falls Church area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.