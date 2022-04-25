15-year-old boy charged with 3 armed robberies within 8 minutes in Northwest DC

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with three armed robberies that occurred within eight minutes of each other in Northwest D.C. in January, according to DC Police.

Police say they are also looking for additional suspects.

The following armed robbery offenses occurred on Jan. 23:

- At approximately 1:28 pm, in the 1500 block of 8th Street NW

- At approximately 1:24 pm, in the 1800 block 10th Street NW

- At approximately 1:20 pm, in the 14th and T Street NW

In each offense, the suspects approached the victim(s), brandished a handgun and took property before fleeing the scene.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.