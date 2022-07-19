15-year-old arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the January death of a 19-year-old in Northeast DC.

DC Police say officers responded to the 5000 block of Cloud Place NE on January 18 around 7:59 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Two adult male victims were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Devin Brewer, 19, of Northeast DC, was pronounced dead. The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, DC Police located and arrested a 15-year-old male of Hyattsville in connection with Brewer's death. The 15-year-old has been charged with first degree murder while armed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted via text message to 50411.