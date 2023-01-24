15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to Richard Montgomery High School

A former Richard Montgomery High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to his old school.

According to police, security at Richard Montgomery contacted the school's Community Engagement Officer around 2:45 p.m. to let them know a former student was at the school and was possibly armed with a handgun.

Rockville City police said they found the 15-year-old — with the weapon — about a block away from the high school.

The teenager was arrested without any issues, police said, and will be charged accordingly.

A preliminary investigation determined Tuesday's incident is unrelated to the lockdown at Richard Montgomery High School on Jan. 13.

During that incident, two students - not from Richard Montgomery High School but from a different Montgomery County school – entered the facility and assaulted a student inside.

The students left but allegedly returned to school grounds where a Richard Montgomery student reported seeing one of them with what might have been a gun.

School officials contacted police and the campus was placed on lockdown for several hours. The two students fled the area. Students were later dismissed, and no weapon was located.

Rockville City Police said they are working closely with Richard Montgomery High School and Montgomery County Public Schools to ensure the safety and security of students and staff. The department said it remains their highest priority for the community.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rockville City Police Criminal Investigation’s Unit at 240-314-8938.