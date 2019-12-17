14-year-old suspected killer of Virginia native Tessa Majors jumps from car, sparking New York manhunt, sources say

The 14-year-old accused of killing Virginia native and college student, Tessa Majors, during a robbery in New York City jumped from a car on his way to meet with police sparking a manhunt in Harlem, FOX News reports.

FOX News, citing the New York Post, said authorities received the call on Monday afternoon. Sources tell our sister-station WNYW in New York that the 14-year-old was in cab with his mother on the way to turn himself into police when he jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

RELATED: Virginia native murdered in New York City robbery

The search is still continuing for the teen on Tuesday.

Tessa Majors

According to FOX News, the 14-uear-old is among three suspects police have identified in the fatal stabbing of Majors. The aspiring journalist was allegedly stabbed by the group during a mugging gone wrong.

A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged in family court with felony murder in connection with the case, FOX News reports. The teen on the loose is believed to be the one who committed the murder, FOX News says.

On Monday, Majors' family spoke out against claims that the murdered teen was searching for marijuana at the time of her death, FOX News reports.