14-year-old girl missing from Southeast DC last seen on Saturday

Authorities are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from the District.

Officers say was last seen in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in the Southeast on Saturday, November 23.

Police say she was reported missing on November 26.

Aassara is described by police as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She is 5-feet-tall and weighs 115 pounds. Aassara has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a pink and white jacket, pink stretch pants, and white and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.