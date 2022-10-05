14-year-old girl escapes attempted abduction in Wheaton

Montgomery County police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl who they said was on her way to pick up her younger brother from the bus stop.

The incident took place Monday between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area.

Acting Assistant Police Chief Nicholas Augustine told FOX 5 that the girl was walking when she noticed a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows pull up behind her.

READ MORE: Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton

Augustine said a man got out of the vehicle, and in Spanish, told the girl to get in the car before grabbing her arm. The girl refused and ultimately escaped unharmed, Augustine said, adding that a second man is believed to have been inside the car during the incident.

"It’s a very concerning incident to have. You never want to see anything like this in any community," Augustine said. "I encourage the community to not have this place you in fear. Go about your normal activities but be more cautious and be more vigilant."

The main suspect is described as being approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing, including black gloves and a black ski mask.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they’re asked to please call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.