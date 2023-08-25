14-year-old boy charged with strangulation after fight at Woodbridge High School
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a 14-year-old boy had been charged with strangulation after a fight at Woodbridge High School.
The fight was reported Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. at the school on Old Bridge Road.
Prince William County Police say the 14-year-old suspect grabbed the neck of another 14-year-old boy during a fight. At one point, police say another student intervened.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
The 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged. He is being held at the juvenile detention center.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-7000.