14-year-old boy charged with strangulation after fight at Woodbridge High School

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy had been charged with strangulation after a fight at Woodbridge High School.

The fight was reported Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. at the school on Old Bridge Road.

Prince William County Police say the 14-year-old suspect grabbed the neck of another 14-year-old boy during a fight. At one point, police say another student intervened.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged. He is being held at the juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-7000.