14-year-old boy arrested in series of DC carjackings

A 14-year-old boy is accused of committing a string of carjackings in the District.

Police say they've arrested the teen — who is not being identified because he's a minor.

He's also been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The crimes, police say, happened primarily in Northwest D.C. between June 13 and July 18. During that time, charging documents show the teen stole six vehicles and attempted to steal at least one more.



