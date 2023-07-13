14-year-old boy, 2 men shot in southeast DC

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy and two men were shot overnight in southeast D.C.

Police say the shooting happened around midnight outside an apartment complex in the 4200 block of 4th Street.

Investigators say the shooters drove up, got out of a vehicle and fired the shots, then drove off.

It’s unclear how many shooters were inside the vehicle.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Elsewhere in the District, two men were shot in the 1700 block of Gales Street in the northeast around 3:30 a.m. A woman was stabbed on of H Street in the northwest around 3:15 a.m. Officers say a man was shot around 11 p.m. Wednesday near 14th Street and Randolph Street in the northwest. All of these shootings are still under investigation.