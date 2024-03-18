14-year-old arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle in Fairfax County

A 14-year-old was arrested in Fairfax County after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

On March 13 around 9:15 p.m., Virginia State Police got into a vehicle pursuit with a vehicle that was stolen in an armed carjacking in Prince George's County.

Fairfax County police, K9, SWAT and Mount Vernon patrol officers were all in the area on an unrelated event when the pursuit was called in.

Police say the suspect bailed out, ran away on foot and tried to hide in a backyard.

The teen was taken into custody by SWAT officers following the chase. Virginia State Police handled the arrest process.

No additional information has been provided due to the suspect being a juvenile.