14 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana seized from luggage at Dulles airport, '$90K street value'

The Brief An Atlanta man was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found 23 pounds of marijuana in his checked baggage. A man was caught attempting to board a flight to England with a shipment of marijuana that had a "street value of about $90,000." This is the second arrest of an alleged drug mule in three days at Dulles, with officials citing a trend of criminal organizations attempting to transport marijuana to Europe.



A 27-year-old man from Atlanta has been arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered 14 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his checked baggage.

14 vacuum-sealed bags of pot found in luggage at Dulles Airport (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

What we know:

According to a CBP press release, the marijuana weighed a combined 10.52 kilograms, or 23 pounds, 3 ounces, and had a "street value of about $90,000."

Officials said Octavious Lamar Dozier was attempting to board a flight to England when CBP officers intercepted him and the suitcase. Depending on its potency, the shipment could have sold for two to three times more value in Europe.

This is the second arrest of an alleged drug mule in three days at Dulles International Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP officers say they are observing a trend of transnational criminal organizations attempting to transport marijuana through passenger baggage and express air delivery to Europe, where high-quality weed can generate huge profits.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police officers arrested Dozier on Aug. 5 and charged him with transporting a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute, both felony charges.

What they're saying:

"If you smuggle drug loads for criminal organizations, you will be caught and face criminal consequences. Don’t be a fool and do jail time for uncaring gangs that see you as cheap, disposable labor," said Christine Waugh, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

The press release noted that while some states have decriminalized marijuana, its possession and use remain illegal under federal law. Criminal charges are merely allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.