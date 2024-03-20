14 and 16-year-old suspects arrested for committing strong-arm robbery in Gaithersburg: police

A 14 and 16-year-old have been arrested for committing a strong-arm robbery in Gaithersburg, according to police.

Officials responded to the 8900 block of Centerway Rd. for the report of a robbery on Monday, January 29, at approximately 3:41 p.m.

According to officials, the adult male victim was leaving a McDonald’s restaurant in the 9100 block of Rothbury Dr., when he noticed two unknown male suspects walking toward him. The victim started running, but the suspects caught up with him and stole his sweatshirt and sneakers, before running away from the scene.

READ MORE: Family devastated as police continue search for suspects who killed young mother in Prince George's Co.



The two suspects were later identified and arrested on Tuesday, March 12. At the time of the arrest, the 14-year-old was in possession of two loaded privately manufactured "PMF" handguns.



The 14-year-old was charged with robbery and handgun-related charges.



The 16-year-old was charged with robbery.