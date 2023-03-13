13-year-old shot in DC; Search for shooter underway

A teenager who was shot in Southeast Monday afternoon showed up at a local hospital in need of care.

According to D.C. police, the 13-year-old was shot in the 2200 block of 14th Street Southeast just after 2:00 p.m.

Police said they arrived at the scene but could not locate a victim. The teenage boy later arrived at the hospital conscious and breathing.

FOX 5 spoke to a man who heard the gunshots being fired.

"Bow! Bow! Bow! a whole lotta shots," the man said. "In a short time, all you hear is about 12 shots. His grandmother called me and told me that her grandson was shot … The shooting in this city needs to stop. For a little kid to get shot, I don't like it."

D.C. police have released a surveillance photo of a silver sedan they believe may be connected to the shooting.

Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099.