13-year-old missing Wheaton girl located safe and unharmed, police say

UPDATE: Police say Isana Porter has been located safe and unharmed.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing girl from Montgomery County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say 13-year-old Isana Porter was last seen by family around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon when she left her Bucknell Terrace home in the Wheaton area on foot.

Isana Porter (Montgomery Co. Police)

Isana is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown / blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a beige Northface fleece jacket.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.