13-year-old girl missing from Southeast DC

Authorities are asking for assistance in their search for a missing teen from D.C.

Police say 13-year-old Blessing Coleman was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Stanton Road in the Southeast on Saturday, December 14.

Officers describe her as a black female with a medium complexion. She is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with long brown braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and black Fila shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.