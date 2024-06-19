13-year-old charged with carjacking in DC
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with an unarmed carjacking in D.C.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, two suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast on Tuesday, June 18, at 6:16 p.m. Police say the suspects demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The victim complied, and the two suspects took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
Shortly after, officers located the stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of First Street, Northwest. Officers observed one of the suspects exiting the vehicle and placed the suspect under arrest. The second suspect fled the scene on foot.